Hawaii Announces New Head Football Coach

The Hawaii football program has officially landed a new head coach.

After Nick Rolovich left to take over the Washington State program, the Rainbow Warriors needed a new coach. The team interview several candidates for the job, including Hawaiian native and Virginia assistant coach Robert Anae.

However, after Anae removed his name from consideration, Hawaii had to take its search in a different direction.

“Todd Graham has been named as the University of Hawai’i’s new head football coach, Athletics Director David Matlin announced Tuesday,” the team said in a statement.

“Graham will be introduced as the program’s 24th head coach at a press conference Wednesday, Jan. 22 at 2:00 p.m., at the UH Athletics Department Lecture Hall.”

Todd Graham Named As UH’s Head Football Coach ➡️ https://t.co/TjehEzSYZe pic.twitter.com/x7ndsN8rtc — Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) January 22, 2020

Graham is an experienced head coach at the collegiate level.

He held head coaching jobs at Rice, Tulsa, Pitt and Arizona State from 2006-17. During his stint at Arizona State, Graham went 46-32 – his 46 wins were the most in a six-year stretch in program history.

Graham had the Sun Devils ranked at No. 12 during the team’s 10-win season in 2014. However, after three down years, he was fired and the team hired Herm Edwards.

Now he gets the opportunity to coach once again.

