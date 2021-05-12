Earlier this week, the college football world was saddened to learn about the passing of former Hawaii football star Colt Brennan.

The record-setting Rainbow Warriors quarterback passed away at just 37 years old. Colt’s father, Terry Brennan, confirmed to ESPN that his son passed at a hospital in Newport Beach, California.

“The day before, paramedics were called to a hotel room where Colt Brennan had been with other people,” ESPN said in the post. Later in the piece, Terry Brennan told ESPN that his son had “ingested something laced with fentanyl and never regained consciousness.”

Terry said earlier in the week that Colt was attending a rehabilitation clinic before he passed. In his comment to ESPN, he revealed even more heartbreaking news.

Just hours before he was found unconscious, he attempted to enter a detox program.

From ESPN:

Only hours earlier, Colt Brennan had tried to enter a detox program at an area hospital, but he was turned away because there were no beds available.

Terry said Colt enjoyed the rehabilitation process for four months before his tragic passing.

“He was really into it,” Terry Brennan said of the treatment program. “It involved a lot of physical activity and he liked it. He was working with soldiers who had come back from Afghanistan and Iraq with similar problems. He was doing quite well with it for four months. Then something happened and he went to the dark side, and it was just not good.”

Our thoughts are with the Brennan family.