No. 3 Oklahoma blew a 21-point lead to Kansas State on Saturday, falling to the Wildcats for the second year in a row. As a result, fans have been wondering whether the Sooners are toast when it comes to the College Football Playoff.

ESPN’s playoff expert Heather Dinich doesn’t necessarily think so, but she does think that the issues exhibited during the contest are a big concern. She says OU could overcome the bad loss, in theory.

Re: OU & CFP. We've seen this before and they got in with some help. OU fans should be more concerned about 3 turnovers, particularly the last 1. Yikes. Once again, the OU D was a problem. A bad loss can be overcome, but it won't be the only 1 if they don't fix the other issues. — Heather Dinich (@CFBHeather) September 26, 2020

Of course, she’s right. Oklahoma’s defense gave up 31 points in the second half, including 17 in the final quarter. Quarterback Spencer Rattler also threw three interceptions, including one on the final drive. If those trends continue, Oklahoma won’t have to worry about jockeying for position with the playoff committee.

That said, we’ve seen teams bounce back from bad losses to make the playoff. Ohio State lost to Virginia Tech early in 2014 only to wind up winning the national title.

But this is a different year – especially since we don’t know how many games each team will be playing. The Big Ten and Pac-12 are already playing shortened seasons.

Regardless, Oklahoma is going to need to blow everyone else out to even have a shot. We’ll see if the Sooners can clean things up.