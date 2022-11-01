Heather Dinich Ranks Her Top 4 College Football Teams

ESPN

The initial 2022 College Football Playoff rankings will be released tonight, but Heather Dinich and Paul Finebaum offered their predictions on the top four this morning.

Dinich unveiled her foursome first: Ohio State, Georgia, Tennessee, and Michigan in that order. Those are the top four teams in the AP poll, though Georgia is ranked No. 1.

For what it's worth, Finebaum agreed with the teams and the order.

Clemson (8-0) and ranked fifth in the AP poll and TCU, 8-0 and ranked seventh, could also find their way into the top four tonight, but will most likely be in the next group, along with 7-1 Alabama and 7-1 Oregon.

The first College Football Playoff rankings will drop tonight at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

There will be four more updates of the rankings before the final set is revealed on December 4.