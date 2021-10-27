Heather Dinich Releases Her College Football Playoff Top 4

The reality of the 2021 college football season has forced ESPN’s Heather Dinich to adjust her views on the national title contenders. She no longer has two Big 12 teams on her College Football Playoff top 4 – or any teams from that conference for that matter.

Appearing on Get Up today, Dinich revealed her new top 4 ahead of Week 9. Making the list were Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and Cincinnati.

But Dinich made it clear that while Cincinnati got her fourth spot, she doesn’t believe anyone can beat the other three. She believes that the eye test will be important moving forward, and nobody looks like they can get a win over one of them.

“Guys at this point, eye test has to matter,” Dinich said. “And I don’t think that anybody I have ranked behind Georgia, Alabama and Ohio State, if they played today, would beat those teams.”

But Dinich has courted some controversy for picking Ohio State over Oregon – the team that beat the Buckeyes earlier this year. Her own son took issue with her pick:

My 9-YO just called me out on my top 4. “Mommy why isn’t Oregon in there? Because they BEAT Ohio State.” 🤭 — Heather Dinich (@CFBHeather) October 27, 2021

Ohio State is currently outside of the top 4 due to that loss. But undefeated Oklahoma lost a lot of respect after being taken to the wire by Big 12 minnow Kansas this past week.

As Dinich said, the eye test will be very important moving forward. Ohio State has more big games in front of them than behind them – Oklahoma does not.

How the SEC title picture sorts out between Alabama and Georgia will also factor heavily. If Alabama and Georgia win out but Alabama beats Georgia in the SEC title game, then both might get in.

The first College Football Playoff ranking will soon be released. We’ll find out how close Dinich is to being correct soon enough.