Heisman Trophy Finalists Will Be Announced Tonight – Here’s When

There are plenty of players this college football season that are worthy of being in the conversation for the Heisman Trophy, but only a select few will be named finalists. As for when they’ll be revealed, ESPN just announced that it’ll take place tonight.

ESPN will reveal the finalists for the Heisman Trophy at 7:30 p.m. ET on its main network.

Judging off ESPN’s Heisman Watch, none of the finalists will be from the Big Ten. That somewhat makes sense though since the conference didn’t start the season on time.

The Heisman Watch for ESPN currently has Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith in the top spot. He already has 98 receptions for 1,511 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Right behind Smith on the list is his quarterback, Mac Jones. It’s not a surprise to see both Alabama playmakers on the list considering all the success they’ve had this season. Rounding out the top three for ESPN is Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who is projected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Tonight on ESPN, the nation's most outstanding college football players will be recognized as the #HeismanTrophy finalists are revealed Thursday | 7:30p ET | ESPN, ESPN App pic.twitter.com/VVOB6ymXSj — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) December 24, 2020

Jones, Lawrence and Smith will most likely be named finalists for the Heisman Trophy.

Other potential finalists for the prestigious award includes Najee Harris, Kyle Pitts, Kyle Trask and Zach Wilson.

The last four Heisman winners have been quarterbacks, but it’s very possible that Smith will snap that streak. He’d be the first wideout to win the award since Desmond Howard back in 1991.