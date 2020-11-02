There’s A New Betting Favorite To Win The Heisman Trophy

Coming into the 2020 season, Trevor Lawrence seemed like a near lock to win this year’s Heisman Trophy. Also likely on his way to becoming the No. 1 pick in the 2021 draft, the Clemson quarterback looked to ready for an impressive next 6 months.

But everything changed in October. Lawrence tested positive for COVID-19 sidelining him for last Saturday’s game against Boston College and for next weekend’s marquee matchup with Notre Dame. Now, the oddsmakers at BetMGM have moved the Clemson junior down to the third best odds for winning college football’s most prestigious award.

That’s right, there’s a new Heisman betting favorite in town.

Alabama QB Mac Jones took over as the new favorite for the award at +150, while Ohio State junior Justin Fields slotted in second at +175.

Lawrence is now back at +300.

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence is no longer the betting favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. ➡️ https://t.co/Y6puUaGI4T pic.twitter.com/6K9m7YDsmO — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) November 2, 2020

The shift in odds makes sense given the circumstances. Lawrence got off to a hot start in the shortened season, throwing for 1,833 yards and 17 touchdowns while completing 70.7% of his passes in the Tigers first six games. But it’s still unclear exactly how much time the star quarterback will miss.

On the other hand, Jones is plenty deserving of being the award’s new betting favorite. The Crimson Tide gunslinger has surprised viewers in 2020, but quickly proved that he belonged on one of the best team’s in the country. The redshirt sophomore ranks third in the country in passing yards (2,196) and first in completion percentage (78.5%) through six games. He’s thrown 16 touchdowns compared to just two interceptions.

Ohio State star Justin Fields moved up the ranks in betting odds as well. The junior quarterback got off to a rocket start through two games, completing 48 of 55 passes for 594 yards and six touchdowns. Fields finished 3rd in 2019 voting for the Heisman Trophy.

Florida’s Kyle Trask (+2000), Alabama’s Najee Harris (+2500), Alabama’s DeVonta Smith (+2500) and BYU’s QB Zach Wilson (+2500) are next in line on the updated odds.