Look: Here Are The 5 Finalists For Bobby Dodd Coach Of The Year

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 31: Head Coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs and Head Coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines shake hands after the Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Michigan Wolverines 36-11 in the Capital One Orange Bowl for the College Football Playoff semifinal game at Hard Rock Stadium on December 31, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The finalists for the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Award were officially unveiled on Friday.

Willie Fritz of Tulane, Jim Harbaugh of Michigan, Chris Klieman of Kansas State, Kirby Smart of Georgia and Kyle Whittingham of Utah are this year's finalists. They have a combined 57-8 record this season.

This is Smart's third time being a finalist for the Dodd Trophy. Harbaugh and Whittingham have also earned nominations in the past.

Fritz and Klieman are both making their first appearance. The former led Tulane to an 11-2 record and AAC championship, whereas the latter defeated TCU in the Big 12 title game.

Jim Terry, the chairman of the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation, explained why each finalist was selected.

"These five coaches have found a way to set themselves apart by guiding their programs to historic seasons during another exhilarating year of college football," Terry said. "Each of these men have left a significant mark on their respective universities, football programs and players, both on and off the gridiron, and truly embody all that this award stands for."



The winner of the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Award will be announced in Atlanta during the week of the College Football Playoff.