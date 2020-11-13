The 2020 college football season got off to a solid start just over a month ago, but the news has grown increasingly worse with each passing week.
COVID-19 outbreaks around the country led to the postponement or cancellation of a number of games this weekend. Unfortunately, the college football world is reeling and this weekend has shown the worst of it.
In the SEC alone, the conference announced the postponement of four games. However, the SEC isn’t alone in being forced to cancel or postpone games due to the pandemic.
The Pac-12 is also having significant trouble getting any momentum going for its 2020 season. Just a week after starting the season, the conference canceled three games and moved another to Sunday.
Here’s a list of every game canceled this weekend:
- No. 1 Alabama at LSU
- No. 3 Ohio State at Maryland
- No. 5 Texas A&M at Tennessee
- No. 12 Georgia at Missouri
- No. 15 Coastal Carolina at Troy
- No. 24 Auburn at Mississippi State
- North Texas at UAB
- Rice at Louisiana Tech
- Memphis at Navy
- Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech
- Air Force at Wyoming
- Gardner-Webb at Charlotte
- California at Arizona State
- UL Monroe at Arkansas State
- Utah at UCLA
Over 60 college football games have either been canceled or postponed at some point this season.
Unfortunately, the above list of games will become a weekly occurrence as COVID-19 rates continue to rise around the country.