The 2020 college football season got off to a solid start just over a month ago, but the news has grown increasingly worse with each passing week.

COVID-19 outbreaks around the country led to the postponement or cancellation of a number of games this weekend. Unfortunately, the college football world is reeling and this weekend has shown the worst of it.

In the SEC alone, the conference announced the postponement of four games. However, the SEC isn’t alone in being forced to cancel or postpone games due to the pandemic.

The Pac-12 is also having significant trouble getting any momentum going for its 2020 season. Just a week after starting the season, the conference canceled three games and moved another to Sunday.

Here’s a list of every game canceled this weekend:

No. 1 Alabama at LSU

No. 3 Ohio State at Maryland

No. 5 Texas A&M at Tennessee

No. 12 Georgia at Missouri

No. 15 Coastal Carolina at Troy

No. 24 Auburn at Mississippi State

North Texas at UAB

Rice at Louisiana Tech

Memphis at Navy

Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech

Air Force at Wyoming

Gardner-Webb at Charlotte

California at Arizona State

UL Monroe at Arkansas State

Utah at UCLA

Over 60 college football games have either been canceled or postponed at some point this season.

Unfortunately, the above list of games will become a weekly occurrence as COVID-19 rates continue to rise around the country.