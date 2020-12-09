Here’s A Look At The Latest College Football Playoff Rankings

The latest edition of the College Football Playoff rankings were released just moments ago on ESPN. We’re starting to get a clearer picture of what the College Football Playoff will potentially look like in coming weeks.

There were a few upsets in college football’s Week 14 lineup, but none at the top of the rankings. Alabama (No. 1), Notre Dame (No. 2), Clemson (No. 3) and Ohio State (No. 4) stayed put in the top-four in the newest rankings. Each powerhouse took care of business in blowout fashion, impressing the committee in the process. No. 5 Texas A&M and No. 6 Florida each rattled off two-score victories over their respective SEC opponents last weekend.

Last week, BYU’s No. 13 ranking irritated the program’s fans. Turns out the committee knew what is was doing. The Cougars fell at the hands of previously 18th-ranked Coastal Carolina on Saturday in what shaped up to be the most exciting game of the season. The Chanticleers and Cougars traded places in the latest rankings as Coastal Carolina checked in at No. 13 and BYU fell to No. 18.

A team to watch the rest of this season is Iowa State, which jumped from No. 7 to No. 9 Tuesday night. Cincinnati, which was idle this past weekend, slipped a spot to No. 8, allowing the Cyclones to make a surprising jump.

Take a look at the newest College Football Playoff rankings below:

Take a look at the full #CFBPlayoff Top 25 rankings for games played through December 6. Is your team in? 👀 🏈🏆

Looking ahead, we’re going to have to wait a few more weeks to really discover which teams are going to wind up in the playoff.

Alabama and Florida are the only teams within the top-six that play this weekend (as of this moment). Ohio State’s rivalry game against the Michigan Wolverines was cancelled this week, as was Texas A&M’s clash with Ole Miss.

Don’t expect the latest College Football Playoff rankings to change much at this time next week, barring any miracle upsets.