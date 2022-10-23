Here's How Many Undefeated Power Five Teams Remain Through Week 8

COLUMBUS, OHIO - OCTOBER 01: C.J. Stroud #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes runs with the ball during the first quarter of a game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Ohio Stadium on October 01, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images) Ben Jackson/Getty Images

With Week 8 of the college football season in the books, there are only six undefeated teams remaining among Power Five programs.

Clemson, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Tennessee and TCU are the six remaining undefeated teams from Power Five conferences.

Georgia and Michigan didn't have games this weekend. They'll be back in action next Saturday

Clemson needed a 17-0 run in the fourth quarter to defeat Syracuse 27-21 at home. Will Shipley finished the game with 172 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Ohio State, meanwhile, flexed its muscles against Iowa. C.J. Stroud had 286 passing yards and four touchdown passes.

Tennessee had its way with UT Martin, as Hendon Hooker boosted his Heisman résumé with a three-touchdown performance.

Last but not least, TCU erased a 28-10 deficit to take down Kansas State at home.

It's impossible for all these teams to finish the regular season undefeated. Georgia and Tennessee will meet on Nov. 5, and then Michigan and Ohio State will square off on Nov. 26.

Which undefeated team are you most impressed with through Week 8?