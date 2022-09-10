Here's How Much Texas A&M Paid Appalachian State To Play At College Station

Jimbo Fisher (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Texas A&M gave Appalachian State a big chunk of cash to come out and visit College Station for a non-conference game. The Mountaineers returned the favor by upsetting the No. 6 team in college football.

That's right. The Aggies are no longer unbeated. App State upset No. 6 Texas A&M 17-14 in College Station this Saturday night.

To make matters worse, Texas A&M paid App State $1.5 million to come out for the visit. Ouch.

"Texas A&M paid App State $1.5 million to travel to College Station. The Mountaineers just beat the #6 Aggies 17-14," said Front Office Sports.

Talk about a gut punch. App State upsets Texas A&M and heads home with $1.5 million. Not a bad day at all.

The Aggies, meanwhile, still have some work to do under Jimbo Fisher before they become a legitimate contender.