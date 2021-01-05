Here’s How The Heisman Trophy Winner Is Getting The Trophy

On Tuesday night, college football’s most prestigious award – the Heisman Trophy – will be handed out to one of the four finalists.

Three quarterbacks and one wide receiver are vying for the award this season. Alabama quarterback Mac Jones and wide receiver DeVonta Smith, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Florida quarterback Kyle Trask are the four finalists.

Each and every season, the Heisman is awarded to the best player in college football. Generally, that player walks up on stage to be surrounded with past winners of the award.

A full crowd is on hand to watch that Heisman winner give a speech. Unfortunately, as COVID-19 derailed the college football season, it too has changed how the Heisman Trophy ceremony will be conducted.

All four finalists won’t meet in one location. Instead, like meetings being conducted all around the world on a daily basis, this year’s ceremony will be done virtually.

The award, however, will be very real.

Each program with a Heisman Trophy finalist (Alabama, Clemson and Florida) has been shipped a Heisman for the winner to hoist after the announcement. — Aaron Suttles (@AaronSuttles) January 5, 2021

According to a report from college football insider Aaron Suttles, all three programs with a Heisman finalist received a trophy.

The Heisman has been dominated by quarterbacks since the late 1980’s. Smith, who enters tonight as the favorite for the award, could be the first wide receiver since Desmond Howard (1991) to win the award.

Last year, LSU’s Joe Burrow took home the award en route to becoming the No. 1 overall pick in the draft.