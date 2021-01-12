The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Here’s What The Final Conference Bowl Records Will Look Like

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler.ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 30: Quarterback Spencer Rattler #7 of the Oklahoma Sooners celebrates after defeating Florida Gators 55-20 at AT&T Stadium on December 30, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The final game of the 2020 college football season is almost in the books, and it’s time to look at the overall conference bowl records.

Conference supremacy is a real thing in college football. Fans will use any metric to argue for the strength of their favorite team’s conference and against other leagues.

For this reason, conference bowl records are a big deal. This year, the Big 12 shone the brightest out of the Power 5, going 5-0.

The SEC went 7-2, including Alabama’s national title, while the Big Ten was 3-2. Things did not go well for the Pac-12 (0-2) and ACC (0-6).

Outside of the Power 5, the Sun Belt, MAC and Mountain West all turned in good efforts. The full conference bowl results can be found below.

Bowl season looked a lot different this year. Many games were canceled due to COVID-19, and some of the contests that did take place were marred by positive tests keeping guys sidelined.

Here’s to hoping that the 2021 college football bowl season is a much better one overall.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.