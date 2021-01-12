Here’s What The Final Conference Bowl Records Will Look Like

The final game of the 2020 college football season is almost in the books, and it’s time to look at the overall conference bowl records.

Conference supremacy is a real thing in college football. Fans will use any metric to argue for the strength of their favorite team’s conference and against other leagues.

For this reason, conference bowl records are a big deal. This year, the Big 12 shone the brightest out of the Power 5, going 5-0.

The SEC went 7-2, including Alabama’s national title, while the Big Ten was 3-2. Things did not go well for the Pac-12 (0-2) and ACC (0-6).

Outside of the Power 5, the Sun Belt, MAC and Mountain West all turned in good efforts. The full conference bowl results can be found below.

Not official (but official)

final bowl records by conference: Big 12 5-0 (100%)

MAC 2-0 (100%)

Sun Belt 4-1 (80%)

SEC 7-2 (77.7%)

MW 2-1 (66.7%)

Big Ten 3-2 (60%)

AAC 1-5 (16.7%)

Pac-12 0-2 (0%)

ACC 0-6 (0%)

C-USA 0-6 (0%)

Independents 2-1 — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) January 12, 2021

Bowl season looked a lot different this year. Many games were canceled due to COVID-19, and some of the contests that did take place were marred by positive tests keeping guys sidelined.

Here’s to hoping that the 2021 college football bowl season is a much better one overall.