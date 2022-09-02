Here's When College Football Playoff Expansion Could Happen

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JANUARY 10: Agiye Hall #84 of the Alabama Crimson Tide is defended by Christopher Smith #29 of the Georgia Bulldogs during the College Football Playoff Championship held at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 10, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

After months of speculation, the College Football Playoff's Board of Managers has agreed to expand the CFP to 12 teams. ESPN's Pete Thamel announced this significant news on Friday.

So, when will the CFP officially adopt a 12-team format? At the very worst, the postseason will expand by 2026.

If the College Football Playoff's Board of Managers gets its way, the 12-team format could go into effect as early as 2024.

Thamel said the CFP's Board of Managers is trying to encourage the sport's commissioners to implement this playoff structure as early as possible.

Per the report from ESPN, 10 FBS commissioners and Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick will meet next week to discuss this matter.

"We have work to do, but will try and make it happen soon," an FBS commissioner told ESPN.

The 12-team playoff format will feature the six highest-ranked conference champions and six at-large teams.