Here's Who Should Win The Heisman Trophy Tonight

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 09: The Heisman Trophy is displayed at a press conference for the 2017 Heisman Trophy Presentation on December 9, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images)

Later this Saturday, the winner of this year's Heisman Trophy will be announced. The four finalists are Georgia's Stetson Bennett, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, TCU's Max Duggan and USC's Caleb Williams.

All four quarterbacks have been outstanding for their respective programs this season. There's no denying it.

That being said, Caleb Williams should walk out of Saturday's ceremony with the Heisman Trophy in his hands.

Williams has the most passing yards out of all four finalists (4,075), the most passing touchdowns (37) and was tied for the fewest interceptions thrown (4).

It's also worth noting that Williams was productive as a runner. He had 372 yards and 10 scores on 109 attempts. Duggan had more rushing yards, but he didn't find the end zone as many times.

And when it comes to making highlight-reel plays, Williams checks off that box more often than the other three finalists.

The Heisman Trophy ceremony is set for 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Who do you think should win the prestigious award?