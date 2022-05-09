Herm Edwards Loses Another Significant Player: Fans React

TEMPE, AZ - SEPTEMBER 08: Head coach Herm Edwards of the Arizona State Sun Devils reacts during the second half of the college football game against the Michigan State Spartans at Sun Devil Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Tempe, Arizona. The Sun Devils defeated the Spartans 16-13. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Arizona State's football program has dealt with a lot of player movement over the past couple of months.

It doesn't appear to be getting much better.

The Sun Devils, led by head coach Herm Edwards, now have five wide receivers transferring out of the program.

"Arizona State has FIVE wide receivers transferring from the school. The Sun Devils are now down to just five scholarship wideouts, one of whom was a walk-on," PFF College tweeted on Monday.

Yikes.

"Seems bad," one fan tweeted.

"They have enough players to field a whole team?" another fan wondered.

"ASU has zero chance to compete in the new era with this configuration. Zero," one fan added.

Arizona State did land a major quarterback transfer in Florida's Emory Jones, but will he have enough wide receivers to throw to?

The 2022 season is shaping up to be a huge one for Herm Edwards.