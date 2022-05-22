Herschel Walker Is Trending Ahead Of His Election On Tuesday
Legendary NFL running back turned political candidate Herschel Walker is trending on social media ahead of his primary election on Tuesday.
Walker, one of the best players in football history, is running for a U.S. Senate seat out of Georgia. He's set to face off in a Republican primary election on Tuesday.
While Walker is expected to win the primary, he's facing some scrutiny on social media prior to the election.
Walker has also spoken out about his stance on abortion. He's made it clear that he is pro-life and anti-abortion in every situation.
Walker, who starred collegiately at Georgia, has been backed by former United States president Donald Trump.
The former Bulldogs star is the overwhelming favorite to win the primary on Tuesday.