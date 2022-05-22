Herschel Walker Is Trending Ahead Of His Election On Tuesday

ATHENS, GA - SEPTEMBER 11: Former running back Herschel Walker for the Georgia Bulldogs on the sidelines against the UAB Blazers in the first half at Sanford Stadium on September 11, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Brett Davis/Getty Images)

Legendary NFL running back turned political candidate Herschel Walker is trending on social media ahead of his primary election on Tuesday.

Walker, one of the best players in football history, is running for a U.S. Senate seat out of Georgia. He's set to face off in a Republican primary election on Tuesday.

While Walker is expected to win the primary, he's facing some scrutiny on social media prior to the election.

Walker has also spoken out about his stance on abortion. He's made it clear that he is pro-life and anti-abortion in every situation.

Walker, who starred collegiately at Georgia, has been backed by former United States president Donald Trump.

The former Bulldogs star is the overwhelming favorite to win the primary on Tuesday.