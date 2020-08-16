The petition started by Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields has received more than 100,000 signatures and it’s starting to attract the attention of some notable figures.

Fields is heading into his junior season with the Buckeyes, but the Big Ten has decided to push football back to 2021.

Ohio State’s star quarterback wants the Big Ten to reconsider.

“We, the football players of the Big Ten, together with the fans and supporters of college football, request that the Big Ten Conference immediately reinstate the 2020 football season. Allow Big Ten players/teams to make their own choice as to whether they wish to play or opt out this fall season. Allow Big Ten players/teams who choose to opt out of playing a fall season to do so without penalty or repercussion,” the petition reads.

This cause is close to my heart – please sign: https://t.co/yFKlYE7pP0 — Justin Fields (@justnfields) August 16, 2020

Herschel Walker, a three-time All-American and the 1982 Heisman Trophy winner at Georgia, is showing support for Fields.

“Please support Justin Fields. Many of these young men want to play. Don’t destroy their dreams. Remove the politics!!” Walker said.

There are a bunch of people who feel similarly, Herschel.

The Big Ten, meanwhile, is reportedly “aware” of Fields’ petition, though the conference has yet to publicly respond.

The next couple of days will be interesting.