A high school in Florida suspended its football coach for holding organized team activities during the pandemic.

According to multiple reports, Miami Northwestern Senior High School suspended coach Max Edwards for holding the practice. The team events violated social distancing regulations.

7News in Miami received photos and videos of the players attending practice. Several photos showed the team in a huddle formation around their coach. Other photos allegedly shows players taking part in tackling drills during practice.

The school released a statement announcing Edwards’ suspension. They will re-evaluate his future “pending the outcome of this matter,” the statement says.

Here’s the full statements.

“The school’s administration launched an investigation as soon as it learned about this unauthorized athletic activity. The head coach has been suspended pending the outcome of this matter and further action may be taken against others who may have been involved in this unsanctioned event. The school is in the process of communicating with parents of students who may have participated.”

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis lifted restrictions on youth athletics Friday afternoon, after this story.

Edwards took over as the head coach at Miami Northwestern in 2014. During the 2019 season, the school captured its third consecutive Florida High School Athletic Association state title.

The school has produced notable NFL players like Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper and Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.