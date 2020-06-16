High School Football Player Reportedly Dies At Practice

Tragedy struck the football community on Tuesday morning when a high school player reportedly died after collapsing at practice.

According to a report from the Daily Journal, a Shannon High School football player collapsed after a morning practice. Emergency personnel came to the scene.

Paramedics took the player to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The 16-year-old’s name will not be released until all next of kin have been notified of his passing.

“The Lee County School District and the Shannon Red Raider Family extend our deepest sympathy to this young man’s family,” the school district said in a statement on Tuesday afternoon.

“A spokesman for the Lee County School District said the 16-year-old player collapsed on the field,” the report from the Daily Journal said. “Emergency personnel were immediately called to the scene, and the player was taken to North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.”

Summer workouts for the team started on June 1. Circumstances surrounding the player’s death are not immediately known.

Unfortunately, this tragedy isn’t an isolated incident. Several high school and college football players lose their lives after collapsing at practices each and every year.

Two years ago, Maryland football player Jordan McNair died after collapsing at practice. His death sparked widespread change with how the college handles player care during training camps.

Our thoughts are with the young player’s family.