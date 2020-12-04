The Edinburg High School football team is in the headlines for all the wrong reasons this week due to an incident involving Emmanuel Duron. On Thursday night, the senior defensive tackle intentionally hit a referee during the game.

Duron was ejected for unsportsmanlike behavior during last night’s game. It’s unclear if words were exchanged between Duron and the referee, but it was pretty evident that he wasn’t happy with the officiating crew’s decision.

In one of the craziest videos you’ll see this year, Duron charged at the official and tackled him to the ground. Police had to escort the Edinburg defensive tackle out of the stadium immediately after this inexplicable act.

Less than 24 hours later, we now have an update on Duron. It turns out he was reportedly charged with class A assault this Friday morning at the Edinburg Municipal Court. A bond of $10,000 has been set for the high school senior.

Duron is being held in county jail until he makes bond, according to The Monitor.

Emmanuel Duron, the HS football player who was caught on video attacking a referee, has been charged with assault.https://t.co/WQxEpWOuAc — Houston Chronicle (@HoustonChron) December 4, 2020

As for the official, he was reportedly evaluated for concussion-like symptoms and a shoulder injury on Thursday night. Hopefully he avoided any major injuries from that blind-side hit.

Duron didn’t just hurt himself with his actions on Thursday night, he affected the rest of the team.

The Edinburg CISD Board of Trustees has decided to remove Duron’s team from the playoffs, saying “The district has decided to remove the Edinburg High School football team from the playoffs after an unexpected incident involving a student that occurred during a football game on December 3, 2020.”