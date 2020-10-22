2 High School FB Players Reportedly Stabbed While Protecting Coach

A pair of high school football players in Virginia were reportedly stabbed while protecting their coach from an attack by one of their teammates’ parents.

According to WRIC.com, Chesterfield County Police were called to Life Christian Academy’s Tuesday night football practice. Officers say that a player on the team had been reprimanded by his coach and thrown out of practice. He then returned with his father and things began to escalate.

When the 17-year-old player reportedly began attacking his coach, two of his teammates stepped in. At that time, the player’s father, 46-year-old Turon Savoy stabbed the two intervening teens in the face and chest multiple times.

Savoy fled the scene but was later arrested. He faces felony charges of malicious wounding.

Thankfully, both of the wounded players have been released from the hospital and are expected to recover.

CCPD officer: both victims are believed to be students from Life Christian Academy. They were practicing football this evening, part of a school-sanctioned practice, before stabbing. Suspect still at large, but police say they have a potential suspect. Victims sent to Chippenham https://t.co/t5fFHZ5bfq — Ben Dennis 8News (@broadcastben_) October 20, 2020

Life Christian Academy did not hold football practice on Wednesday, but the team is still scheduled to play this weekend.

The 1-3 Eagles are slated to play Tennessee powerhouse McCallie on the road tomorrow night.