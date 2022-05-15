High School Football Program Addresses Dan Mullen Rumors

GAINESVILLE, FL - NOVEMBER 27: Florida Gators head football coach Dan Mullen speaks during an introductory press conference at the Bill Heavener football complex on November 27, 2017 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Getty Images)

Dan Mullen will be working with the football program at Lake Oconee Academy in Georgia this season, but not as offensive coordinator.

Mullen will be a "a contributing resource to the football program and athletic department at Lake Oconee Academy," the school confirmed to the Lake Oconee News on Sunday. This statement comes after a report on Saturday night indicated Mullen would be the team's new offensive coordinator.

However, the tweet reporting that news has since been deleted, and Lake Oconee Academy has confirmed it is false information.

“It is unfortunate that reports of him being named the offensive coordinator surfaced without confirmation,” LOA said in a press release. “While he would be tremendous at this position, he will not be active as the offensive coordinator at Lake Oconee Academy. We look forward to him being a member of our community and Titan family.”

Lake Oconee Academy AD Chris Ingle did say that Mullen "will offer tremendous insight and guiding direction into the building of our young program, especially in the areas of offense and quarterback development.”

Mullen, who was fired by Florida late in the 2021 season, lives in Greensboro, Georgia where Lake Oconee Academy is located. In three-plus seasons with the Gators, Mullen posted a 34-15 overall record.

The Pennsylvania native arrived at UF in 2018 after a nine-year stint at Mississippi State. At MSU, Mullen took his team to eight bowl games and posted seven winning seasons, going 69-46 overall.