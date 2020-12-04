On a Thursday night in Texas, a high school football game went south when a player inflicted an intentional hit on a referee.

Emmanuel Duron, a senior defensive tackle of Edinburg High School was ejected for unsportsmanlike behavior in his team’s playoff game on Thursday. Although it’s unclear exactly what happened next, video shows Duron sprinting from the sidelines at a referee. He tackled the official, who lay on the field several minutes following the hit. Police escorted Duron from the stadium following his brutal act. Eventually, the referee was helped off of the field and replaced.

According to ESPN’s Tom VanHaaren, the incident is under investigation by the Texas Association of Sports Officials.

In the latest update surrounding Thursday’s game, the Edinburg CISD Board of Trustees decided to remove Duron’s team from the playoffs. The group did not comment much further because of the ongoing investigation.

Here’s a look at the full statement, courtesy of Amanda Atwell of CBS 4 News:

“The district has decided to remove the Edinburg High School football team from the playoffs after an unexpected incident involving a student that occurred during a football game on December 3, 2020. We extend a sincere apology to the referee and his family. On behalf of the Edinburg CISD Board of Trustees and administration, we apologize to the athletes, staff, and our school community.”

“We will take the appropriate disciplinary action once we understand the facts and circumstances underlining the incident. The district takes these matters very seriously; however, we cannot comment further on a pending investigation.”

Although it’s unclear what will happen to Duron, his actions inflicted physical harm and affected his teammates. At this point, it’s hard to see him stepping on a football field again.

