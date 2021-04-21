Steelers Legend Hines Ward Reportedly Lands New Coaching Job

Since the New York Jets overhauled their coaching staff this offseason, two-time Super Bowl champion Hines Ward was left searching for a new job. It took him a few months, but it’s being reported that he’s found a new home.

According to The Owl’s Nest, the former NFL wideout will join Florida Atlantic’s staff for the 2021 season in an off-field coaching role.

Florida Atlantic has been revamping its staff for Willie Taggart throughout the offseason. If this move becomes official, it would be a huge addition to the Owls’ staff.

Ward brings a lot of value to Florida Atlantic. He doesn’t just have experience as a player, he was a full-time offensive assistant for two years with the Jets.

Florida Atlantic will most likely release a statement about this move once it becomes official.

In the report from The Owl’s Nest, it states that Ward will work side by side with Florida Atlantic receivers coach Joey Thomas.

The Owls’ receiving corps struggled for the majority of the 2020 season, but they’re hoping that Thomas and Ward can turn things around this fall.

It’ll also help that redshirt senior John Mitchell is expected to return from a knee injury that kept him out all of last season. He had 38 receptions for 488 yards and five touchdowns in 2019.