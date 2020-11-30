Historic College Bowl Game Has Reportedly Been Canceled

Yet another college football bowl game has been canceled ahead of bowl season in December.

According to college football insider Brett McMurphy, the Sun Bowl is being canceled this year. The Sun Bowl has been played annually since 1935, tying it for the second-longest continuously played bowl game in college football.

Played at the University of Texas-El Paso campus, the Sun Bowl features a tie-in between the Pac-12 and the ACC. Typically the fifth-place Pac-12 team takes on an ACC team ranked fourth through eighth.

The Sun Bowl has a storied history with a number of eventual NFL stars winning the MVP award. Hall of Famer Thurman Thomas, quarterbacks Bert Jones and Kyle Orton, and Pro Bowlers Jim Kiick, Priest Holmes and Jonathan Stewart all went on to enjoy great NFL careers after winning the game.

The Sun Bowl has been canceled this year, sources told @Stadium. Tied as 2nd-longest running bowl game behind only the Rose Bowl, the Sun Bowl had been played 86 consecutive seasons since 1935. It is 4th Pac-12 bowl canceled this year & 3rd with an ACC tie-in — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 30, 2020

Sadly, the Sun Bowl has met the same fate as a number of scheduled bowl games.

The Redbox Bowl, Bahamas Bowl, Hawaii Bowl, Holiday Bowl, Quick Lane Bowl and Pinstripe Bowl have all been axed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s likely that more will follow as the United States continues to get hammered by new cases.

But there are still over two dozen bowl games still on the schedule, not even counting the College Football Playoff.

There will be bowl games this season, just not as many as we’ve come to expect.