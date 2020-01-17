Houston Transfer QB D’Eriq King Reportedly Sets Visit To Big Ten Program

Arguably the best transfer quarterback on the market just set his second visit for the weekend.

Former Houston quarterback D’Eriq King is reportedly set to visit Miami on Friday. However, he’ll only be in Miami for a short time before he heads North to Big Ten country.

According to a report from the Baltimore Sun, King set a visit to Maryland.

From the report:

A year after signing quarterback Josh Jackson as a graduate transfer, Maryland is pursuing Houston graduate transfer quarterback D’Eriq King, according to a source familiar with the situation. The 5-foot-11, 195-pound King, who would be eligible to play in 2020, is reportedly visiting Miami on Friday before coming to College Park for a Saturday visit.

King burst onto the scene during his junior season, joining the Heisman Trophy race before going down with an injury. In 11 games he completed 63.5-percent of his passes for 2,982 yards and 36 touchdowns with only six interceptions.

King took a step back under new head coach Dana Holgorsen in 2019. After just four games he announced his plans to red-shirt for the rest of the 2019 campaign.

King completed just 52.7-percent of his passes last season for 663 yards, with six touchdowns and two interceptions before calling it a year.

Stay tuned for his decision.