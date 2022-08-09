How Much CBS Will Reportedly Pay Big Ten Revealed

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 02: The Ohio State Buckeyes celebrate after their 27-21 win over the Wisconsin Badgers during the Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 2, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

The Big Ten is reportedly switching networks after 40 years on ESPN.

Sports Business Journal's John Ourand reported that ESPN will no longer televise the conference's football and basketball games when their current deal expires in 2023.

While FOX has already reached an agreement to continue with the Big Ten's "A" package, CBS and NBC are nearing deals to pick up media rights. It appears the former is preparing to pay the conference a significant sum.

According to The New York Post's Andrew Marchand, CBS is expected to pay around $350 million per year to air the 3:30 p.m. ET football games on Saturday.

Ourand said NBC would then receive primetime games and stream some on Peacock. It's unclear how much they'd pay for that package.

CBS will lose SEC broadcasting rights when the network moves to ESPN and ABC in 2024. Its current deal with Notre Dame football also expires in 2025.

In addition to adding the SEC, Ourand reported that ESPN will be "especially aggressive" in pursuing Big 12 and Pac-12 rights if losing the Big Ten. The Worldwide Leader will also look to maintain its coverage of the College Football Playoff.

CBS looks poised to have access to teams such as Ohio State and Michigan starting next year, but the acquisition won't be cheap.