How Much Colorado Is Reportedly Offering Deion Sanders

MONTGOMERY, AL - MARCH 20: Head Coach Deion Sanders talk with his quarterback Jalon Jones #4 of the Jackson State Tigers during a time out during the game against the Alabama State Hornets at New ASU Stadium on March 20, 2021 in Montgomery, Alabama. Alabama State Hornets defeated the Jackson State Tigers 35 to 28. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

It's no secret that Colorado has interest in Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders. Though a deal hasn't been finalized, it sounds like the program has made a lucrative offer to the Hall of Famer.

According to CBS News Colorado, the Buffaloes are offering Sanders a starting salary of more than $5 million per year.

Additionally, the report states that Colorado offered Sanders a "bevy of incentives" that could increase his annual pay by roughly 40 percent.

Colorado just had arguably its worst season in school history. It makes sense for the athletic department to pursue Sanders.

Sanders became Jackson State's head coach in 2020. Since then, he owns a 26-5 record.

Jackson State heads into this weekend with an 11-0 record. It'll face Southern in the SWAC championship game.

As for Sanders' coaching future, he is expected to make a decision in the near future. Cincinnati and USF have also been linked to him.