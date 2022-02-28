The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Hue Jackson Foundation Releases Statement: Football World Reacts

Hue Jackson waving to fans.OAKLAND, CA - SEPTEMBER 30: Head coach Hue Jackson of the Cleveland Browns waves to fans during pregame warm ups prior to playing the Oakland Raiders at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on September 30, 2018 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Hue Jackson is heading into his first year as head coach at Grambling State but got his tenure off to a controversial start by hiring Art Briles as his offensive coordinator. Sooner or later, he was going to have to address it.

Recently, Jackson finally opened up about the hire of the former Baylor head coach. In a statement released via the Hue Jackson Foundation, Jackson justified hiring Briles in spite of the controversies surrounding him because he believes in “Forgiveness,” “Redemption” and “Enlightenment.”

Jackson pledged to support Briles as well as victims of assault and injustice. He said that Briles will help teach others “the importance of prevention” as well.

As you can imagine, this statement isn’t going over well with football fans. Many are asserting that Briles doesn’t deserve forgiveness since he never apologized or showed contrition for his actions at Baylor.

Jackson is getting wrecked on Twitter as a result of this statement. Some of the replies range from pointed to ripping Jackson’s NFL career:

For those who need a refresher, Art Briles was ousted from Baylor for his role in covering up and concealing allegations of sexual assault made against his players. Briles was not a victim, he was accused of being an enabler and fought back against his firing for his role in the scandal.

But the language of Jackson’s statement clearly paints Briles as a victim on par with those who were assaulted at Baylor.

Forgiving someone who has apologized is one thing. Forgiving someone who hasn’t shows that they don’t need to apologize.

It will be interesting to see if there’s any added fallout from this hire.

About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.