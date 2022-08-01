Huge JUCO Recruit Izavion Miller Announces His Commitment

OXFORD, MS - NOVEMBER 17: General view of fans watching the game between the LSU Tigers and the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Hollingsworth Field November 17, 2007 in Oxford, Mississippi. LSU beat Mississippi 41-24. (Photo by Joe Murphy/Getty Images)

One of the biggest JUCO recruits in the country - both literally and figuratively - has announced his commitment.

Izavion Miller, an offensive tackle, has announced his commitment to Ole Miss.

The 6-foot-6, 320-pound prospect announced his commitment on social media.

“Enough is Enough Party in Oxford Mississippi next year," Miller announced.

Miller is one of the top JUCO recruits in the country.

He'll play for Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels when he makes the jump from the JUCO level.