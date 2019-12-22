Hugh Freeze Calls Out Former SEC Quarterback After Bowl Win

Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze took to Twitter following his team’s bowl win on Saturday to call out a former SEC quarterback.

Freeze’s team beat Georgia Southern, 23-16, in the Cure Bowl on Saturday. The win capped an impressive Year 1 for Freeze at Liberty.

Former Georgia quarterback turned CBS analyst Aaron Murray wasn’t a believer in Liberty heading into the game. He questioned Liberty’s focus on their bowl game trip.

Freeze had a message for Murray following the game.

“So glad we didn’t go to Disney but 3 days and not the fourth. People will say anything ..where do they get this stuff from. And it was actually Universal Studios,” he wrote.

Murray questioned Liberty for going to the amusement park in the days leading up to the bowl game on Saturday.

Clearly, the trip didn’t affect Liberty’s players as much as Murray thought it would.

Liberty finishes the year at 8-5 with Saturday’s win over Georgia Southern.