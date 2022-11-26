Hugh Freeze Is Trending During Liberty Blowout

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - NOVEMBER 23: Head coach Hugh Freeze of the Liberty Flames calls a timeout in the second half during a game against the Virginia Cavaliers at Scott Stadium on November 23, 2019 in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images)

If Hugh Freeze is actually about to become the next head coach of Auburn, he's not exactly going out with a bang at Liberty.

Freeze's Flames are in the process of being blown out at home by a 4-6 New Mexico State team.

Liberty (8-3) trails 28-7 at the half.

Freeze is one of two names that have been rumored to be in the running at Auburn, along with Lane Kiffin.

With his team laying an egg this afternoon, Freeze's name is trending on Twitter, and it ain't pretty.

"It seems like Hugh Freeze’s mind might be elsewhere…perhaps in, say, the southeastern part of Alabama," pondered Mike Beauvais.

"Hugh Freeze on the move? Liberty getting SMOKED by New Mexico State at halftime. This after two very bad losses for the Flames," added news anchor Logan Sherrill.

"Since beating Arkansas, Hugh Freeze and Liberty have lost to UCONN, a dreadful Virginia Tech and now getting smacked by 4-6 New Mexico State," chimed in John Talty of AL.com.

The Flames have 30 minutes to turn things around in their regular season finale.