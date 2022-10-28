Hugh Freeze, Liberty Reportedly Reach New Contract

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - NOVEMBER 23: Head coach Hugh Freeze of the Liberty Flames calls a timeout in the second half during a game against the Virginia Cavaliers at Scott Stadium on November 23, 2019 in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images)

Moments ago, Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated confirmed that Liberty has signed Hugh Freeze to an eight-year contract extension.

Freeze's new deal with Liberty will extend him through the 2023 season. He'll earn nearly $5 million per year.

Even though Freeze has received a lucrative contract from Liberty, it doesn't close the book on him leaving for another program.

In fact, Dellenger hinted at Auburn potentially making a run at Freeze. This makes sense considering there's a lot of doubt surrounding Bryan Harsin's future with the school.

"The buyout is not hefty enough to keep a certain SEC team in, say, Alabama from potentially poaching him," Dellenger tweeted.

Freeze coached at Ole Miss from 2012-2016 before becoming Liberty's football coach in 2019.

Since taking the job at Liberty, Freeze has won 33 games. His squad owns an impressive 7-1 record this season.

Liberty's future should remain bright as long as Freeze is at the helm.