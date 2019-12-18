The Spun

Former College Football Tight End Dies Unexpectedly

SMU's football stadium before a game against TCU.DALLAS - SEPTEMBER 24: A general view of before a game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the SMU Mustangs at Gerald J. Ford Stadium on September 24, 2010 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

A former college football tight end reportedly died unexpectedly at a young age on Tuesday.

Former SMU tight end Hunter Herndon, a former three-star recruit in the 2015 class out of Forney, Texas, has reportedly passed away.

Billy Embody, a reporter who covers LSU and SMU for 247Sports, shared the tragic news.

Social media tributes have poured in for the former college football tight end.

Our thoughts are with his family and friends.

Rest in peace, Hunter.

