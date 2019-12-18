Former College Football Tight End Dies Unexpectedly

A former college football tight end reportedly died unexpectedly at a young age on Tuesday.

Former SMU tight end Hunter Herndon, a former three-star recruit in the 2015 class out of Forney, Texas, has reportedly passed away.

Billy Embody, a reporter who covers LSU and SMU for 247Sports, shared the tragic news.

On this day that's usually filled with excitement, here's a brutal reminder that life is too short. Former #SMU TE Hunter Herndon passed away yesterday unexpectedly. Heartbreaking to hear. RIP. — Billy Embody (@BillyEmbody) December 18, 2019

Social media tributes have poured in for the former college football tight end.

This isn’t forever.. this is only temporary. If everyone could please pray with all you have for strength for the Herndon family. rest easy my dude, until next time ❤️

I love you so much Hunter. pic.twitter.com/QsqPjCnWfC — Kaela B. (@mikaelafbelk) December 18, 2019

Nobody hyped me up quite like Hunter Herndon did ❤️ Y’all hug your loved ones a little bit longer tonight because life is WAY too short and sometimes so unfair. — Haily Hargrave (@HailyMalisa) December 18, 2019

Rest In Peace to my brother Hunter Herndon. I’m hurting brother. Gone to soon 💔 — Xavier Jones™ (@The_XavierJones) December 18, 2019

So sorry to hear of the loss of Hunter Herndon. He was a tremendous young man who will be missed. Prayers go out to the Herndon family. You guys should be proud of the young man Hunter grew up to become. #17 RIP — Lance Gary (@CoachLanceGary) December 18, 2019

Our thoughts are with his family and friends.

Rest in peace, Hunter.