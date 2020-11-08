College Football World Reacts To Ian Book’s Disastrous Mistake

It’s tough to make the kind of mistake that Ian Book made tonight and expect to beat the No. 1 team in college football.

Notre Dame is currently tied with No. 1 Clemson, 23-23, at the end of the third quarter. The Fighting Irish should be in the lead, though.

Brian Kelly’s program had the ball inside of the red zone, but Book had a disastrous turnover. The Fighting Irish quarterback fumbled the ball into the end zone and it was recovered by Clemson for a touchback.

You just can’t make mistakes like this:

That’s just devastating.

“Poor Ian Book. He started to crawl after it and was like, oh what have I done,” Stewart Mandel tweeted.

“Ian Book has the first down and fumbles into the end zone. Clemson recovers for a touchdown. Incredible turn of events,” Pete Sampson added.

Thankfully for Book and the Fighting Irish, the mistake did not end up crushing them. Notre Dame’s defense was able to force a punt by the Tigers’ offense.

Still, Notre Dame left some serious points on the board with Book’s fumble. But the game remains tied and up for grabs.

