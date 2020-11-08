The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Ian Book’s Disastrous Mistake

Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book against Clemson.SOUTH BEND, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 07: Quarterback Ian Book #12 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish throws in the first quarter against the Clemson Tigers at Notre Dame Stadium on November 7, 2020 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Matt Cashore-Pool/Getty Images)

It’s tough to make the kind of mistake that Ian Book made tonight and expect to beat the No. 1 team in college football.

Notre Dame is currently tied with No. 1 Clemson, 23-23, at the end of the third quarter. The Fighting Irish should be in the lead, though.

Brian Kelly’s program had the ball inside of the red zone, but Book had a disastrous turnover. The Fighting Irish quarterback fumbled the ball into the end zone and it was recovered by Clemson for a touchback.

You just can’t make mistakes like this:

That’s just devastating.

Poor Ian Book. He started to crawl after it and was like, oh what have I done,” Stewart Mandel tweeted.

Ian Book has the first down and fumbles into the end zone. Clemson recovers for a touchdown. Incredible turn of events,” Pete Sampson added.

Thankfully for Book and the Fighting Irish, the mistake did not end up crushing them. Notre Dame’s defense was able to force a punt by the Tigers’ offense.

Still, Notre Dame left some serious points on the board with Book’s fumble. But the game remains tied and up for grabs.

Notre Dame and Clemson are playing on NBC.


