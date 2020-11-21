Illinois’ Official Twitter Account Mocks Nebraska After Illini Win

Nebraska laid another egg on Saturday, this time falling to Illinois to drop to 1-3 on the season. The Cornhuskers are getting it from all angles on social media in the aftermath.

Scott Frost’s team, just one week after what could have been a program-building win over Penn State, looked sloppy from start to finish, turning the ball over five times. Quarterback Luke McCaffrey, who had a nice day on the ground (122 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries) really struggled throwing the ball. He threw three interceptions in just 26 afttempts.

Illinois raced out to a 28-10 lead at halftime and never looked back.

After the game, Illinois’ official athletics Twitter account roasted the Cornhuskers. The Illini mocked Nebraska for “bringing back” Big Ten football.

Good game Nebraska. Thanks for bringing back B1G football. — Illinois Athletics (@IlliniAthletics) November 21, 2020

Nebraska, if you remember, was the biggest proponent of playing the 2020 Big Ten season.

Now that the season is here, it hasn’t gone well for the program. The Cornhuskers opened with an ugly loss to Ohio State and then lost to Northwestern. They sit at 1-3 after last week’s win over the Nittany Lions and Saturday’s loss to Illinois.

Nebraska still has three games on the schedule, and they’re winnable. So a 4-3 record isn’t off the table yet. The Cornhuskers get Iowa, Purdue and Minnesota before the season is done.