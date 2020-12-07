Inaugural 2020 College Football Bowl Game Is Canceled

The inaugural LA Bowl was planning to debut this coming December. There’s since been a change of plans, once again impacting college football’s bowl season.

The inaugural LA Bowl has been postponed and will not take place this coming postseason. It will debut a year later in December of 2021.

“The inaugural LA Bowl has been postponed to 2021,” the LA Bowl’s statement reads. “While the Covid-19 pandemic has prevented us from having the game this year, we look forward to hosting teams from the Mountain West and Pac-12 conferences at SoFi Stadium next December.”

The LA Bowl pairs up the No. 1 Mountain West team against the Pac-12’s No. 5 team. Each conference will now have to adjust as the game has been postponed to 2021.

This is an obvious blow to both conferences, especially the Pac-12. The LA Bowl is replacing the Vegas Bowl from prior years, which had the same pairing.

The Pac-12 is now tied to just four bowls, including a New Year’s Six Bowl, the Alamo Bowl, Armed Forces Bowl and Independence Bowl. It’s unlikely the conference can find another tie-in. It is likely more bowl games get cancelled in coming weeks.

The pandemic is obviously complicating college football’s postseason process. Luckily, the sport is still planning on playing the playoff and New Year’s Six Bowl games.

The Pac-12 is facing further complications to its bowl game lineup. The LA Bowl is the latest casualty.