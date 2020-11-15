The initial betting line for Saturday’s top 10 matchup between Ohio State and Indiana was released on Sunday afternoon. Despite both teams being undefeated on the year, the No. 3 Buckeyes were named heavy favorites over the No. 9 Hoosiers with a line of (-21).

This clash of unbeatens is easily the biggest game of the Big Ten season so far. The vast scoring margin projection between these two highly-ranked teams may seem extreme to some.

Neither Ohio State nor Indiana have truly been tested so far this season.

The Buckeyes have faced off against Nebraska (1-2), Penn State (0-4) and Rutgers (1-3) and outscored them all by a total of 70 points. The Hoosiers have taken on equally weak competition, playing Penn State, Rutgers, Michigan (1-3) and Michigan State (1-3). At the time, wins against Penn State and Michigan were perceived as solid, top-25 victories. But, both of those team’s stock have plummeted in recent weeks.

Ohio State opens as 21-point favorite over Indiana @CircaSports. — David Payne Purdum (@DavidPurdum) November 15, 2020

This marquee matchup will be the first real test for both the Buckeyes and the Hoosiers. Saturday’s game serves as a de facto Big Ten East championship. No one else in the division really comes close to Indiana and Ohio State’s level of play this year.

The game will air at noon on Fox from Ohio Stadium.