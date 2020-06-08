Insider Has Latest Update On Return Of College Football

We’re getting closer and closer to critical deadlines for college football to return if we’re to see the season start on time.

The NCAA has been hard at working trying to hammer out a plan to make that happen. To that end, the NCAA has a proposal on the table for bringing the sport back in full force – and in time for Week 1.

According to Sports Illustrated‘s Ross Dellenger, the NCAA Division I Football Oversight Committee is set to approve a six-week preseason practice plan that will then be submitted to the NCAA D-I Council. Under the terms of the plan, we would see coaches return to the field to meet with players on July 6.

Full, required workouts would begin one week later, on July 13. After that, we would see “enhanced training” on July 24, before official training camp on August 7.

NEWS: #NCAA FB Oversight Committee is set to approve this week a preseason practice plan that'll include walk-thrus – with a ball! – starting in mid/late July. The plan, now in ink, is being circulated to schools. More progress toward an on-time kickoff.https://t.co/6iioMDIc51 pic.twitter.com/ZYOynP8Lxo — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) June 8, 2020

Beyond all of that, the NCAA still needs to iron out some of the fine details.

There’s certainly the issue of not all states in the country being at the same level of lockdown restrictions. While some states are enjoying a sharp decline in COVID-19, others are seeing a rise.

One proposal includes requiring coaches over the age of 65 to wear a mask. Such a rule would affect Nick Saban, Kirk Ferentz, Frank Solich, Mack Brown and Herm Edwards among others.

In addition, team meetings might not be held in classrooms or other designated rooms, but done virtually instead.

Week 0 is slated to start on August 29 with Notre Dame vs. Navy. September 5 is the start date for Week 1.

Will college football return on time?