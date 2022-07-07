Insider Names 1 Part Of Pac-12 That 'Wore' On USC

LOS ANGELES - SEPTEMBER 17: The USC Trojans Song Girls perform in the game with the Syracuse Orangemen at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 17, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. USC won 38-17. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

At a certain point earlier this offseason, the University of Southern California realized it was leaving money on the table by staying in the Pac-12.

The Trojans are officially heading to the Big Ten in 2024. Why? It comes down to the money.

According to reporting by Ryan Abraham of USCFootball.com, the Pac-12's equal sharing revenue "wore" on the Trojans - especially when they realized teams like Purdue and Vanderbilt are making more TV revenue than they are.

From the sound of it, USC might have considered sticking in the Pac-12 had it given the Trojans a bigger piece of the pie.

"There were bad feelings about the way the (media) deal was structured," Abraham told John Canzano this Thursday. "The more you hear about the Vanderbilts and the Purdues making more money than you are and the equal sharing (in the Pac-12) despite having the LA market... it wore on USC."

USC's reasoning is understandable, but let's not sit here and act like it's been carrying the Pac-12. In fact, USC football has been a major disappointment almost every season for the past decade or so.

The Trojans are the ones who agreed to a bad TV deal in the first place and then didn't live up to expectations for over 10 years.

"Angry about agreeing to a bad TV deal and then expecting the conference to reward an underperforming flagship football program with more money than anyone else in the conference. Lol," said Geoff Schwartz.

Regardless, USC is off to the Big Ten. It's stuck in the Pac-12 for two more seasons.