Iowa Announces Decision On Iowa State Rivalry Series

IOWA CITY, IOWA- SEPTEMBER 23: The Penn State Nittany Lions face off against the Iowa Hawkeyes, September 23, 2017 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

The Iowa vs. Iowa State rivalry will continue.

Both programs announced Thursday morning that they signed a contract extension through 2027. The previous deal was set to expire in 2025.

Iowa's Kinnick Stadium will host the 2026 matchup, and the 2027 game will take place at MidAmerican Energy Field at Jack Trice Stadium.

With exception to a 2020 game canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Iowa and Iowa State have competed in the Cy-Hawk Series every year since 1977. The Hawkeyes held a six-game winning streak until the Cyclones earned a 10-7 road victory in September.

Iowa holds the overall advantage at 46-23. However, the Hawkeyes mustered just 150 yards in their Week 2 meeting.

After starting 3-0, Iowa State has gone 1-6 against Big Ten competition. Meanwhile, Iowa has bounced back from losses to Big Ten powerhouses Michigan and Ohio State to win its last three games.

Iowa, which closes the season against Minnesota and Nebraska, can still finish first in the Big Ten West standings.