A United States congressman’s tweet about Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh is going viral on Sunday afternoon.

Steve King, the United States Congress representative from Iowa’s 4th District, praised the Wolverines’ head coach and took a shot Ohio State in the process.

“Jim Harbaugh beats Ohio State every time when the score is on the values imparted to those he leads. Maybe not a national championship but a culture that champions the value of Life,” he wrote.

King was responding to a story about Harbaugh’s comments on abortion.

“We talk about sanctity of life, yet we live in a society that aborts babies. There can’t be anything more horrendous,” Harbaugh said.

Jim Harbaugh @CoachJim4UM beats Ohio State every time when the score is on the values imparted to those he leads. Maybe not a national championship but a culture that champions the value of Life. https://t.co/wuCukkq8vs — Steve King (@SteveKingIA) April 19, 2020

Harbaugh is 0-5 as Michigan’s head coach. The Wolverines have come close to beating Ohio State, most notably in 2016, when The Game went into double overtime.

Ohio State and Michigan are currently scheduled to play in Columbus on Nov. 28.

Of course, the status of that game – and the college football season – is up in the air.