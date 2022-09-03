Iowa Fans Are Furious With Quarterback Spencer Petras Today

Quarterback Spencer Petras #7 of the Iowa Hawkeyes Matthew Holst/Getty Images

Iowa football fans are furious with quarterback Spencer Petras right now.

The Hawkeyes are tied 3-3 with the South Dakota State Jackrabbits at halftime this afternoon. The score is as bad as it suggests.

Petras, meanwhile, is just five of 12 for 33 yards with one pick in two quarters of play. It might be time for Kirk Ferentz to make a quarterback change. Petras simply isn't cutting it.

"The first turnover of the game, an ill-advised throw by Spencer Petras. Terrible day to say the least for Iowa's offense, and mistakes like that magnify the ineptitude," said Chad Leistikow.

"Boos are LOUD as Spencer Petras throws it straight to a SDSU defender," wrote David Eickholt.

"Iowa's offense has totaled 48 yards over six possessions. QB Spencer Petras is 5-of-12 for 33 yards. It's just as exciting as this tweet indicates. Punter Tory Taylor, however, is ready for primetime," said Scott Dochterman.

"Spencer Petras halftime stats: 6-of-15 passing, 41 yards, 0 TD, 1 INT Iowa has 56 yards of total offense and three points at halftime in a game where they've held their FCS opponent to 76 yards of total offense," wrote Hawkeyes Wire.

"Spencer Petras' play today makes Adrian Martinez of the past look competent in comparison," said Ryan Kronberg.

"Spencer Petras has 23 yards of offense in the half. The Iowa fanbase has 15 yards of total offense in three forced false starts. #Hawkeyes," wrote FDTerritory.

Iowa football better come out of the gates hot. The Jackrabbits can smell the upset already.

Catch the second half on FS1.