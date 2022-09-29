Iowa Names Honorary Captain For Saturday's Michigan Game

IOWA CITY, IA - NOVEMBER 12: A general view of Iowa Hawkeyes Kinnick Stadium against Michigan State Spartans November 12, 2011 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Reese Strickland/Getty Images)

Iowa has selected an honorary captain ahead of Saturday's pivotal Big Ten showdown with Michigan.

The Hawkeyes announced Thursday morning that former quarterback Brad Banks will serve the honorary role.

Banks finished second behind Carson Palmer in the 2002 Heisman Trophy voting with 26 passing touchdowns and a 157.1 quarterback rating. He won the Davey O'Brien Award and was named the AP Player of the Year.

Iowa went 11-2 that season, losing to Palmer's USC Trojans in the Orange Bowl. Banks is one of many members from the 2002 squad attending Kinnick Stadium for a 20-year reunion of the Big Ten champions.

Following a 3-1 start, the Hawkeyes can make a major statement by upsetting the No. 4 Wolverines. Michigan was undefeated and ranked No. 2 when Iowa won the last home matchup in 2016.

Banks will join Iowa's captains at midfield before the game kicks off Saturday at noon.