Iowa Wide Receiver Announces Major Transfer Destination

Former Iowa wide receiver Keagan Johnson revealed his transfer decision on Sunday afternoon.

The former four-star recruit announced on Twitter that he's going to Kansas State next season.

Johnson made an immediate impact when joining Iowa from Nebraska's Bellevue West High School. The 6-foot-1, 194-pound wideout began his collegiate career by posting 352 yards and two touchdowns for the Hawkeyes.

However, a soft tissue injury sidelined him for most of his sophomore season. He secured his only two receptions for 11 yards in a Week 3 win over Nevada.

There aren't many opportunities for a wide receiver to shine in Kirk Ferentz's ultra-conservative offense. Iowa averaged just 158.2 passing yards and 17.4 points per game in 2022.

Johnson will find a different environment at Kansas State, which posted 33.2 points per game in a 10-3 campaign. Three Wildcats wide receivers garnered more yards than any Hawkeyes wideout has tallied since 2019.

Before Johnson's arrival, Kansas State can make a major statement when opposing Alabama in the Sugar Bowl on New Year's Eve.