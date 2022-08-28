Ireland Stadium Releases Statement On Saturday's Issues

Dublin , Ireland - 27 August 2022; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Casey Thompson during the Aer Lingus College Football Classic 2022 match between Northwestern Wildcats and Nebraska Cornhuskers at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. (Photo By Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images) Brendan Moran/Getty Images

Nebraska and Northwestern kicked off the college football season with a trip to Dublin, Ireland.

During the game, technical issues led to an internet outage that prevented Aviva Stadium from processing card transactions. As a result, the venue served free drinks during the outage.

Attendees probably aren't demanding an apology for receiving alcohol on the house, but Aviva Stadium provided one anyway after explaining that the problem stemmed from the payment provider's external network system.

"Our team at Aviva Stadium were extremely quick to ensure that the fan experience was upheld and food and beverage kiosks were kept open serving customers for the entirety of this period," the statement read. "Payment systems resumed at 7.30pm and fans continued to enjoy the College football event. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this caused customers and would like to thank our employees at Aviva Stadium for the spirit they showed in keeping everything going."

Unsurprisingly, the stadium ran out of beer after fans flocked to receive free beverages. Those who got to the concession stands in time probably aren't too mad about the inconvenience.

However, Nebraska fans who traveled to Ireland may want an apology from the team after watching an 11-point lead evaporate in a 31-28 loss.