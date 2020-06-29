Ivy League Reportedly Considering Major Change To 2020 Football Season

The Ivy League took the most proactive approach of any conference in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic when it first broke out during March basketball tournaments. Now it looks like they’re prepared to be doubly proactive in their football season.

According to Mark Blaudschun of TMGSports, the Ivy League is considering two possible changes to their 2020 football season. The first would be a seven-game season that eschews non-conference games in favor of in-conference games only.

But the second proposal is far more drastic and potentially revolutionary. Blaudschun reported that the other option is to shut down football entirely until Spring 2021. Under this scenario, the Ivy League teams would begin football practice in March and play seven in-conference games between April and mid-May.

They’re both bold plans, but the second is bolder by far. College football has been a fall-winter sport for over 120 years.

Per ESPN, the last college football games to be contested in the spring were played in the 1890s.

Blaudschun noted that these contingency plans the Ivy League has in place aren’t entirely unique to them. He pointed out that every FBS conference has their own contingency plan in place in the event the 2020 college football season has to be put off in some way.

Nevertheless, such a plan presents all manner of problems for student-athletes. The ones with their eyes on the NFL are likely to be the most adversely affected of all by either plan.

But we live in very strange and uncertain times. All bets are off as sports leagues try to navigate their way through.