Injury Update For Ohio State Running Back J.K. Dobbins

Ohio State star running back JK Dobbins suffered an ankle injury at the end of the first half of the Fiesta Bowl against Clemson tonight. Dobbins was back on the field to start the second half, but he’s already out of the game.

Dobbins was “good to go” to start the second half, according to ESPN’s update, but he didn’t last on the field for very long.

Ohio State’s star running back appeared to tweak something in his leg while running on a pass play. He came up limping on his own, not touched by anyone.

Dobbins limped off the field and went straight into the tunnel. ESPN’s cameras captured Dobbins limping into the locker room.

This would be a significant loss for Ryan Day’s team.

This ain’t great for Ohio State and JK Dobbins. Remember, he got his ankle twisted in a tackle in the second quarter. pic.twitter.com/kabE6B97No — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) December 29, 2019

Dobbins was the best player on the field in the first half. The Ohio State running back totaled 142 rushing yards and one touchdown on just nine carries. But Dobbins also had a couple of backbreaking dropped touchdown passes that kept the score close.

Now, it’s Ohio State 16, Clemson 14, and the Buckeyes could be without Dobbins for the second half.

The game is on ESPN.